For weeks, Koldo García has become the most wanted character of our country. The former advisor to the former Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, spoke to reporters from let’s see after having testified before the Supreme Court regarding the accusations of Víctor de Aldama.

Thus, after having listened to the interview of the advisor, Joaquín Prat, from the set of the Telecinco morning show, he could not help but express his anger and disappointment: “Let’s see if it works out for me to make a face like reinforced concrete.“.

“They can now put you in front of the demon that you are going to continue saying that you are innocent. The only way I can think of to be allegedly corrupt is to laugh at everything and everyone and, fundamentally, not the accusations, but the evidence,” said the presenter of the Mediaset morning show.

Furthermore, Prat has added: “This man handled 350,000 euros in cash here and there. We must explain and remind them that the origin of the ‘Mask Case’, in which all of these are involved, has to do with the fact that a company did not invoice a single damn euro in the years before the pandemic, the pandemic arrives and, suddenly , awards arrive worth 54 million euros and here the pockets are filled, presumably, all these“.

“What is not presumed is that this disbursement of 54 million euros by different administrations occurred for masks that were truly rubbish… but everyone here has done well“said Joaquín Prat, visibly upset.