Maui de Utrera (Utrera, 05/27/1977) has, for blood, the inheritance of the great bambino, which was his uncle. For it they beat Flemish fourths of Utrera that cannot deny. That’s why his nickname. Knows that flamenco is a living art, like … The kitchen, which are two sciences that she unites. Madrid came eight years ago with the intention, Bohemia, to stay to what I gave; And he gave so much that he goes eight years in this court of miracles. If there were or there or there is a neighborhood in Madrid that connects with its soul utrera, that is that of Latin. Specifically, the city of Ciudad that goes from the Theater of La Latina (that of Lina Morgan), where she has experienced scenic miracles, to the barley market, that block where she buys, nothing, and makes the life of the neighborhood.

Throughout Madrid, its vermouth Sundays and Gypsy PoThic are known at the Flemish Theater on Calle del Fish, which in addition to a way of fighting “lack” are a way of showing the southern union of the song linked to the Pitanza. It does not renounce Utrera, and, it has already been said, he finds much of his hometown in Latin. The Madrid devotion for Jesus the poor is similar to the patron saint of his crib, the Virgin of Consolation, immortalized by her uncle in rumbas that had more angel than other compositions allegedly flamenco of the most purist.

In the background, it finds concomitance between the stew and the cooked, even the pot, which joins the lands of Spain when the need or joy squeeze. Maui de Utrera dreams in Madrid, when he acts, and once he dreamed that Bambino and Lina Morgan joined, whose theater is Rayano to his house. Magical casualities occurred. Those attributed to a Madrid elf.

“I know, for her uncle, Bambino, the great faith in Utrera to the Virgin of Locality. Find something similar in Madrid?

“Look, I find the whole relationship.” It is a very pretty question. It turns out that I live in Latin and here there is something very traditional that does lead me to connect with a root in my land, in Utrera. I do not know what kind of connection there are exactly, but Jesus the poor, during Holy Week, reminds me of the environment that is lived with the Virgin of Consolation.

“And how cures nostalgia?”

And you know that there is a lizard that came out of a well, and is dissected and people will ask for marriage. And they have to go around the well and wish. I have a lizard that simulates the lizard ‘consolation’ of Utrera.

“Let us ask if Madrid is the ninth capital of Andalusia …

“I find the whole relationship.” When I arrived in Madrid there were many people from the south. Mixing. And looking for each other, there were encounters that could very well be meetings of any area of ​​my land.

“Madrid’s guy like flamenco?”

“I think so, I think enough.” My route here I find many flamenco lovers. And not only loves it, but it gives you all the opportunities to settle here.

“As a bit like how they are and what their famous vermouth and stew Sundays consist.”

—They are very different from Madrid cooked (laughs). In the end we talk about pots. And that is another binding link. The gypsy stew of my show is very simple, very humble, and it is a food that the gypsies of my land cook. My mother cooked every Sunday in the dye polygon, in Utrera, and it was like a party. We celebrated it. Although what was behind was lack. And that lack had to be covered.

“You, then, stew and sing …

“I’m singing to compass and singing and telling a real story.” And I explain things from my land, where is the elf.

“Where is the elf in Madrid?”

-At night. On Maui’s night. The nights I share in the bass of some stores, or even in the houses. That is pure elf.

“Say, continue …

We tend to share the guitar and sing new songs. We take a risk and we share that. It’s about sharing the goblin. An elf that hides in a stew pot. Or cooked. The pot is the connection, I insist, with Madrid.

“How is your life outside the stoves and tablaos?”

“Madrid has made me become a swimmer.” In the same sixture of Utrera.

“Varying from dry land dry land, let me ask you about the way it has become a mermaid …

“You would live that I live in La Latina, in the barley market, and during the pandemic they made a pool.” I know there was another 40 years ago. In the pool I relax, I disconnect at the end of the day.

“Let’s get your life again from potajes and tables …

“I love cooking.” I usually go to the barley market, there I buy what I need. I am lucky to have that market nearby.

“What do you ask Madrid?”

“I ask you to continue hugging me as since I got here.” I came with the intention of living an era of my dreamy life, Bohemia, perhaps ephemeral, and has made me recognize the electric doors. They did not recognize the doors in the rest of the world.

“Tell me curiosities or miracles that have occurred in your show.”

“Many things have happened in my show.” I threw an chard to Carmen Lomana like the one who throws a bouquet of margaritas. It was well received. I also dreamed that Lina Morgan and Bambino were. Soon I acted in the theater of La Latina, which is stuck to my house, and under the curtain, with the music of Bambino, I put my hands on the ground, and seemed real. I am convinced that they got together for that.