Miguel Galán, president of the Cenafe coaches who disqualified Villar, Rubiales and Rocha, is a declared follower of the Cordoban artist

«A lot of strength, Raphael! @RAPHAELartista . We know you will come out of this stronger than ever. Your bravery and talent inspire everyone. We are with you! #FuerzaRaphael«. This is how a total fan who has been the protagonist in recent times, Miguel Galán, the scourge of the Spanish Football Federation who achieved the disqualification of former presidents Ángel Villar, Luis Rubiales and Pedro Rocha, wished Raphael the best of luck.

Miguel Ángel Galán is a declared follower of the singer from Córdoba, to the point that he has decorated his office with many images of the artist and has expressed himself as a great fan of his music.

Galán has dedicated part of his life to following Raphael, in addition to his different complaints and challengess against the excesses of the football federations.

The Spanish singer, 81, "is fine" after suffering a cardiovascular accident during the recording of the television program "La Revuelta," his wife said this Wednesday.









“Okay,” he replied. Natalia Figueroa to the press when asked about her husband’s condition when he arrived at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid, without giving more details.

According to Spanish Television, the singer was in a theater in Madrid recording a special Christmas television program for this network when he felt ill, but was able to walk to the ambulance that took him to the hospital.