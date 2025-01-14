The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laportaappears before the media this Tuesday, January 14 in the press room of the Joan Gamper Sports City, after the precautionary measure granted by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) for the registrations of the Barcelona footballers Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor , previously denied by both the League and the RFEF.

09:57 There are only three minutes left… The event is planned to start at 10 in the morning. The Ciutat Esportiva press room is already full of media to ask questions to the president.

09:56 Tebas has never bitten his tongue… The president of LaLiga has not hesitated to express his discontent with media such as El Español for their opinions regarding the Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor case.

09:53 Barça is already thinking about the Cup… After the euphoria over the Super Cup, Hansi Flick is already thinking about preparing for the match against Betis in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. After the president’s appearance, the German coach will testify before the media.

09:46 Joan Laporta on the Olmo and Víctor case: “It could have been avoided” Joan Laporta gave a headline last weekend about what was to come in his appearance today.

09:36 Let’s remember Laporta’s reaction upon learning of the CSD’s decision shortly before the start of the Super Cup semi-final…

09:34 As soon as they heard about Raphinha’s words, Flick objected and Laporta approached him… Both Hansi Flick and Joan Laporta reacted to the Brazilian’s statements. While the coach indicated that he did not think the same way, the president chatted with the winger a few moments before the training session that followed the press conference.

09:33 We must not forget that Raphinha did not bite his tongue… The words of the Brazilian winger at a press conference about the difficulty that the signing of players could cause due to the Dani Olmo case was a complicated moment for the club. The player acknowledged that if he were in the same situation he would have reconsidered whether it was really best to stay at Barça.

09:30 This is how the CSD statement read by which Barça was able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor again… «The CSD has approved this Wednesday the urgent precautionary measure requested by Barcelona and by the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. This measure, which is provisional in nature until the appeal presented by the club and the aforementioned footballers is definitively resolved, suspends the Agreement of the Monitoring Commission of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement.

09:27 There have been many clubs that have expressed their disagreement… Several First Division teams have issued a statement expressing their opposition to the decision made by the CSD. One of the presidents who has appeared in this regard has been Jon Uriarte, president of Athletic Bilbao, making it clear that he finds it a grotesque decision to say the least.

09:25 Joan Laporta’s situation has gone from a possible motion of censure to the most absolute joy… After defeating Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup by 5-2, the president of Barça has turned his situation around for the Barça members and fans.

09:22 LaLiga will be very attentive to what Joan Laporta says… Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has already shown his discontent with the CSD for allowing the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. For this reason, LaLiga indicated that it was going to appeal the decision. From the moment it was known that the very precautionary measure would be issued, the employers were against it.

09:13 The appearance will be at 10:00 His statements will take place just before Wednesday’s Copa del Rey match against Betis. After the words of the Barça president, there will be training at 11:00 a.m. for the Blaugrana players and a press conference by Hansi Flick at 1:00 p.m.