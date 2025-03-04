I do not understand the controversy generated by the Villamarín with the tickets to go see the team away from home.

-It’s that we wanted to go no less than 10,000 and have given us 1,500 … and half by raffle!

-Is … say that I Queo…

-They say they are before a notary, but a hat and a false mustache can be alarmed by posing one.

-I wouldn’t miss that image. By the way, to the million Betics that went to Milan, you think to repatriate?

-As your Seville does not win even lightning, now you come to look for me the little mouth.

-Hopefully. I told you about the tickets because I don’t understand how someone spends pasta to see Sevilla.

-Viajar always like it.

-But hit ten hours of car between the round trip to see the bad and boring team that I remember is, like little, a foolishness.

-The painting of cold it was anything.

-That’s another. I also have the bad child and it is my fault for taking him to Vallecas. If when it can’t be, it can’t be.

-Mean bad that the neutral fan just after putting my Betis and gave him glory.

-I don’t think anyone saw Betis after swallowing even if they were 10 minutes from Sevilla. Not to prisoners.

-It still holds the team by Lukebakio.

-Meos badly. Because the coach has not learned anything. Cruyff school came and this does not sign it or Clemente.

-Don Javier, a respect.

-Completely. I do not know what they do in Sevilla, but they have not succeeded or by chance for two years. It is pure statistics.

-That we already live in a time not so distant in Betis. Until God came to see Don Manuel Pellegrini dressed.

-And look that this year is the first where I have seen you were pissed off with him.

-Sa always the same. Let yourself be angry to get your mood later.

-Good shock therapy. In Sevilla at least they do not deceive us. Bad for dogs from beginning to end.

-And on my ISCO they will call it for the selection.

-Care that red does not feel good. I think it does even belly.

-The Sevilla has forgotten him, he knows that he needed to see the two clubs to know what the right shore was.

-The truth is easier to be an idol of green than red, so that we are going to fool ourselves.

-You always look back, that this year does not save you from seeing us walking a title through the Guadalquivir or the Virgen del Carmen.

-He, Carmela!

-The Conference logo became green because they knew that Real Betis Balompié arrived.

-In serious, compadre, that you are very selling the matter before having it. But yes, I recognize it, I’m Jiñado Because I see you champions.

-You have said that and you have scared me. Even Canguelo gives me.

-Miedo gives, I repeat, see Sevilla. Let’s see if summer or 2030 Agenda arrives that prohibits football.

-While I let us finish this season, I have no problems.

-To fast?

-Everyone that goes up, looks at Sevilla dear friend, one day goes down again.