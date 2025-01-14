Warnings in eleven communities due to cold with minimum temperatures of up to 10 degrees below zero

Eleven communities have activated this Tuesday the warning due to intense cold, with special incidence in Aragon and Castilla-La Mancha where there is an orange level (significant risk) due to minimum temperatures that will drop to 10 degrees below zero, reports the Meteorological Agency (Aemet). on their website.

Aragon has an orange alert in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza due to temperatures between 10 and 8 degrees below zero in parts of Iberian Zaragoza and Albarracín and Jiloca, while in Huesca the yellow warning (risk) persists due to minimum temperatures between 6 and 4 degrees below zero in areas of the Pyrenees and the center and south.

In Castilla-La Mancha there is also an orange level in the province of Guadalajara due to records of 10 degrees below zero in the town of Parameras de Molina and in the rest of the community there is a yellow warning for minimums between 4 and 9 degrees below zero.

Thermometers will drop to 6-7 degrees below zero in the communities of Cantabria, Navarra and La Rioja, as well as in Castilla y León where all the provinces, except Salamanca, will register minimums between 6 and 8 degrees below zero.

In the south of the peninsula, Andalusia has activated the yellow warning in the provinces of Córdoba, with minimums of 1 degree below zero in the Córdoba countryside, and in Granada with minimums of 4 degrees below zero in the Genil, Baza and Guadix basin.

The Community of Madrid is in yellow for values ​​of 6 degrees below zero in the mountains, although Aemet warns that the lowest records will occur in low, clear areas and wide valley floors; In the metropolitan area, the minimums will drop to 4 degrees below zero and in points in the south, Las Vegas and west to 7 degrees below zero, especially in the eastern half.

On the shores of the Mediterranean, there is a yellow level in the Valencian Community due to cold temperatures of up to 6 degrees below zero in the northern interior of the provinces of Castellón and Valencia, and there is also a yellow alert in the highlands and northwest of the Region of Murcia due to minimum up to 4 degrees below zero.

In all the provinces of Catalonia the yellow warning is maintained due to intense cold, which will leave minimum temperatures between 6 and 4 degrees below zero.

In the Balearic Islands, the yellow level persists in Mallorca and Menorca due to northeast winds with intervals of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 3 meters.

With the orange alert there is a significant meteorological risk, with a certain degree of danger for usual activities, and with the yellow alert there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although there is for some specific activity.