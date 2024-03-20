Jaguar Land Rover accelerates its range electrification process. The British group is in fact recruiting 250 specialized electrical engineers to work on a series of new battery-powered vehicles arriving before the end of the decade: the first of these is the new electric Range Rover, which is expected to debut later this year. Several hundred new positions therefore, in addition to the 300 new technician roles already announced and financed by the strategic plan Reimagine £15 billion.

New specialized roles

About forty of these new roles will be concentrated on electrical architecture and battery technologies which are key to these next generation electric vehicles, and will work in Jaguar Land Rover's Gaydon Engineering Center and Whitley Future Energy Lab. Translated: Their task will be to contribute to the development of advanced energy storage systems, battery cell design, cell stack assemblies and software systems. Freddy Gunnarsson, responsible for cell design, explained that thanks to this new area the owners will be able to enjoy unique driving and charging experiences that is expected from modern luxury vehicles.

Towards total electrification

As for the rest new positionsAutocar says that they will closely concern the propulsion, the integration of the high voltage architecture, the design of the electrical system components and the development of the fast charging technology. “The realization of our Reimagine strategy depends on our investment in people and technology – added Thomas Müller, executive director of product engineering – As we continue to invest in our facilities, we are looking for highly talented people to help us develop advancements in powertrain technology that will underpin our next-generation modern luxury vehicles.”

Electric range

As mentioned, the basis of these new assumptions is the development of a range of new generation electric models: starting with the new electric Range Rover in late 2024, followed by a trio of brand-new Jaguar models defined by the company “stunning“, the first of which will be a four-door GT due in 2025. Both the electric Range Rover and the latter will be built in Solihull, which together with the Wolverhampton engine plant and the Halewood factory will be transformed to produce electric vehicles such as part of this £15 billion investment.