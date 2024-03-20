30 years have passed since the assassination in Mogadishu of Ilaria Alpi and her cameraman, Miran Hrovatin. The two were killed in an ambush in Somalia on 20 March 1994. For two years the Rai journalist had been following the Restore Hope peace mission, coordinated by the UN, to put an end to the civil war that broke out in 1991 after the fall of Siad Barre. Alpi and Hrovatin were working on an investigation into alleged trafficking of weapons and toxic waste in which Italy was allegedly involved.

Although several legal proceedings have arisen from the affair, the reasons for this assassination have not yet been definitively clarified.

The Chamber of Deputies will remember Ilaria Alpi and Miran Hrovatin with a commemoration scheduled today in the chamber from 4.30 pm. This was established by the Conference of Group Leaders. “I believe that Ilaria Alpi and Miran Hrovatin should not be forgotten, that they belong to the group of those who gave their lives to guarantee the right to information and freedom, said the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa on Tg2 post.