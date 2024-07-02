It’s no secret that JR Rowling, author of Harry Potter, little by little he is losing the support of those with whom he once worked on the film adaptations of his books. Actors such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have expressed their breakup, and now it was the turn of David Tennant, who has been called a “gender Taliban” by Rowling.

A couple of days ago the British LGBT Awards took place, where Tennant, who played Bartemius Crouch Jr. in Goblet of Fire, expressed his support for the transgender community, and He spoke out against the English government’s proposals aimed at making the lives of these people hell.The actor called out people against this community as:

“A bunch of whiners who are on the wrong side of history and will soon disappear.”

Well, this wasn’t Rowling’s level, who accused the actor of being a “gender Taliban.” This is what he commented on his Twitter account:

“This man is talking about rape survivors who want women-only care, about nurses who are currently suing their health care organizations for making them change clothes in front of a man, about girls and women losing out on sports opportunities to men, and about female prisoners incarcerated with convicted sex offenders.”

At the moment, Tennant has not responded to this comment, and it is likely that the actor will not. Although his participation in the world of Harry Potter was short, many remember his performance fondly. However, He is probably most recognized for his role as one of the Doctor Who of modern times. In related topics, this will be the director of the Harry Potter series. Similarly, illustrations from this series sell for millions of dollars.

Author’s Note:

As usual, Rowling is just creating hate against a community that has been discriminated against for a long time. What’s interesting is that when she denied this on her social media, hundreds of pieces of evidence emerged that point to the author using her platform for this.

Via: JR Rowling