The first Democratic lawmaker on Tuesday called on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, citing, among other things, his disastrous performance in Thursday’s debate against his Republican rival Donald Trump.

“I hope he makes the difficult and painful decision to withdraw. I respectfully urge him to do so,” Texas Representative Lloyd Doggett wrote in a statement to US media. “President Biden saved our democracy by ridding us of Trump in 2020. He should not hand us over to Trump in 2024.”