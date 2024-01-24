Splatoon 3 It arrived on the Switch in 2022, and since then, Nintendo has been responsible for offering a huge amount through free updates. However, it is its paid DLC that has attracted the most attention. Thus, A new trailer has finally confirmed when the next big expansion will be availablewhich adds new content for the campaign.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Side Orderthe second expansion of the paid DLC of Splatoon 3will be available on February 22, 2024. Here, players will control Agent 8, who discovers that Inkopolis Plaza has lost color and its residents have disappeared. The objective is to fight waves of enemies in the Spire of Order, a tower that hides the secrets of this mystery. Floor after floor, the game will present us with various challenges. A new feature of this expansion are the colored chips, which are used to improve our character's skills.

Let us remember that in September 2023, Nintendo gave us the first DLC of Splatoon 3, which gave us the opportunity to return to Inkopolis Plaza, the main location of the first title in the series. Here, new stores give us the opportunity to get more items to customize the protagonist of the third installment. This content is now available to all fans.

Considering that the DLC of Splatoon 2 is now available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, The possibility is not ruled out that the expansions of Splatoon 3 eventually reach the hands of all users of this service. If this happens, it will probably happen in a couple of years, so if you want to enjoy Side Order, you will have to pay.

Likewise, this is the last paid expansion for Splatoon 3, and while Nintendo is expected to continue offering support for this installment, it is likely that we will see less content in the future. Remember, the DLC of Side Order It will be available starting February 22, 2024. On related topics, you can check our review of Splatoon 3 here. Likewise, a fan spends more than $60 thousand pesos to complain about Splatoon.

Editor's Note:

As strange as it may sound, Splatoon's campaigns are very good. The DLC for the second installment was very good, and I can't wait to return to this world to delve into this new expansion. I am sure that the quality of this content will be equal to that of the main experience.

Via: Nintendo