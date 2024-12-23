Like every Christmas, the Christmas spirit is reborn in the hearts of viewers with the review of classics like alone at home, Love Actually either How beautiful it is to live!but the most anti-Christmas also emerges, always led by the unique Grinch.

Performed by Jim Carrey in the film directed by Ron Howard In 2000, this moody green character isolated from the world conquered the public by trying to steal Christmas and then redeem himself. A character created in Dr. Seuss’ children’s book and which has had numerous adaptations, one of the most recent being the 2018 animated film by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier.

25 years after the release of the live-action film, Jim Carrey has spoken about his desire to step back into the skin of this character in a possible sequel to The Grinch. Of course, with a very important conditionfollowing the complex filming of the first installment.

“I wish we could find the key to the Grinch. What happens is that That shoot took many hours of makeup and I could barely breathe. It was an extremely unbearable process,” the actor confesses about the recordings.

“The kids were on my mind all the time. I was like, ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’ And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could have more freedom. “Everything is possible in this world,” adds the interpreter.

So, Carrey would only return without so many restrictions to transform into the charactermaking use of new techniques so that you are more comfortable interpreting it. Although, the truth is that it must be noted that This makeup won the Oscar Award in 2000so, despite the hell that the American actor went through, many knew how to value this hard work.

For now, Carrey promotes Sonic 3: The Movie, by Jeff Fowler, where he once again plays the main antagonist, Ivo Robotnik, in this adaptation of the famous video games about the blue hedgehog.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter