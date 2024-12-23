Once again the closing of ‘Cuarto Milenio’ (Cuatro) has served for its presenter, Iker Jimenezhas been sincere with the audience. And, if on other occasions the host of the program has revealed very personal moments, such as when he left Cadena Ser, this Sunday the journalist has once again spoken loud and clear about the almost permanent controversy that his other program is experiencing on the network. Mediaset, ‘Horizon’. Some controversies that arose with the dramatic DANA at the end of October and which have led to certain ‘pressures’ by professional colleagues, as the presenter acknowledged during his speech.

Iker Jimenez the closing of ‘Fourth Millennium‘ talking about the repercussions that his comments always have. “I don’t want everything that appears in the newspapers in Spain to weigh too much on me because then it wouldn’t be as natural, as authentic, if I am, you’ll say,” said the presenter, who remembered the last “comment” he had made about The “life on the edge” of some “colleagues” had appeared in “all the media” because it was something that sounded “strange” to tell those “things.”

So, Iker Jimenez He put on the table how at the Mediaset company cup some colleagues asked him why he did not speak again in 'Cuarto Milenio' about the "always" topics. "I mean don't do 'Horizon', I want to say that you don't get involved in current events and suddenly the many who there were who despised the theme of the mystery in quotes tell you in a rush: 'please come back, it was magnificent,' revealed the presenter of the Cuatro space.









“No, it wasn’t magnificent nor did you like it, what you don’t want is for it to talk about current events,” Jiménez stated before the cameras of ‘the ship of mystery’, to which he added that ‘Cuarto Milenio’ had not “never” been alone of “mystery.” «All those people who loudly tell you to go back to what you do, in reality, they don’t like what you do. “Deep down what they want is for you not to talk about current events,” he said. Iker Jimenez that in this way he recognized how his colleagues had ‘recommended’ him not to address matters of present.