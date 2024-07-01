Davinson Sanchez He spread his wings, took flight, went to meet the ball with the certainty of receiving it with his head, above everyone he placed it without even seeing where he was putting it, at an angle, the goalkeeper paralyzed and his teammates vibrating, like this It was his goal last Friday against Costa Rica, the second in Colombia’s 3-0 victory in the Copa América. Dávinson had sought it with the obsession of a forward, like someone who wants to feel that hug, like someone who is experiencing a fundamental resurrection for the National Team.

According to the criteria of

Dávinson ran and celebrated like a striker, as if it were a celebration already prepared, as if he had a feeling that this was going to be his big game. Then, he realized something important, he went for the number 3 jersey, that of his teammate Jhon Lucumí, who was injured, and dedicated the goal to him, in a gesture of friendship that demonstrates his team-mateship, his leadership. Dávinson thus fulfilled everything he had prepared.

Dávisnon, security and experience

“Dávinson, several times the ball reached you before you scored, was it a set play?…” they asked him at the end of the game. And Dávinson responded as players from his experience respond: “It’s sniffing a little where the forwards usually arrive, we work on it, it’s not a coincidence,” he said.

Colombia defeated Costa Rica and reached ten consecutive victories. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

And yes, every time Colombia lifted the ball, they found that beacon of light ready to win every duel. Until they got it. And they deserved it, so that there is no doubt about their importance, not only in the defensive phase, in which they have had two games without problems.

Dávinson is already a seasoned player, deaf to criticism, blind to complaints. When he has not been at his best level, he has received attacks, his ownership with the National Team has been questioned, it happened to him in his final stage at Tottenham, where he lost continuity and the lack of competition was noticeable with Colombia, some serious mistakes They left him in the spotlight. But he is still there, demonstrating with his daily work at Galatasaray in Turkey that he is a vital defender for Colombia.

Davinson Sánchez with James. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

It is no secret that he needed a game like this, impeccable, and what better than with a goal to certify that he continues to be a bastion, aware that other defenders are pushing behind, himself Lucumí, Carlos Cuesta, Yerry MinaThere is competition, so Dávinson, at 28 years old, cannot afford to let his guard down. In the qualifying round he has played 4 games, 3 of them as a starter, out of the 6 that have been played. In the Copa América he played both group games.

Against Costa Rica he had his best display; Since the rival hardly attacked, he came out from his cave to push. Sánchez represents the good moment of the National Team. And when they asked him, he said: “It is a National Team that has a very even level, not only from the defensive phase, we have seen that everyone up front has earned their place and has lived up to it.”

Dávinson Sánchez spread his wings and flew for his goal, now he lands, he is back on the ground, ready to fulfill his primary role in the defense against the fearsome Brazilian attack. He is ready.

PAUL ROMERO

Sports

More sports news