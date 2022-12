African Union tank used in clashes against Al Shabab in Somalia, pictured in 2011. 🇧🇷 Photo: Abukar Albadri/EFE

Somalia’s government has accused al Shabab of killing more than 100 of its own fighters, wounded after it this week lost control of the strategic town of Aden Yabal, taken by the jihadists six years ago. “Before fleeing, the terrorists killed there [em Aden Yabal] more than a hundred of its members who were wounded during the fighting [contra o exército somali]”, detailed the country’s Ministry of Information in a statement released this Saturday. The Somali government described the jihadists’ action as a serious “violation of human rights” alien to “Islam, humanity and Somali culture”. According to the document, the Somali military was “alarmed” to find mass graves full of dead bodies and the stench of putrefying flesh.

Aden Yabal belongs to the state of Hirshabelle and, until Tuesday, was one of Al Shabab’s main bases for administering the regions it dominates in the center of the country. Furthermore, terrorists used this city as a training base. Al Shabab, affiliated with the Al Qaeda network since 2012, frequently carries out terrorist attacks in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and other parts of Somalia to overthrow the central government – ​​supported by the international community – and forcibly establish a Wahhabi-style Islamic state (ultraconservative ). The jihadist group controls rural areas in central and southern Somalia and also attacks neighboring countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia. Since last August, when Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced “total war” to eliminate Al Shabab, the army has waged intense battles against terrorists, sometimes with US military assistance.