Yanet Garcia 32-year-old, is causing a stir for all that she has achieved not only with her talent as a host, but also for her beauty on OnlyFans, with which she has earned too many subscribers, but also a lot of money.

And it is that as you already know, Yanet García has a luxury apartment in New York Citywhere she has already boasted several times how she looks inside, since the model born in Monterrey is in love with each space where she poses like a goddess.

If you take a look at every corner of the famous apartment, you will see huge windows that have a wonderful view of the city of New York, but also the interior has a very warm touch, since it is totally white, as well as wooden floors.

Regarding the decoration of this celebrity, we can see that it has a very comfortable lounge-type room but with perfect backrests to either watch a movie or contemplate the night, the point is that the royal is very happy with her beautiful home.

But that’s not all, since in the cold season, the former host of the Hoy program also has a fireplace to warm up a bit, either by reading a book or preparing exercise routines, as she is an unstoppable woman who does not stop working for his fans.

“Hiii how beautiful everything yanet Enjoy a lot beautiful, continue the successes”, “Beautiful view from your apartment and with you it is great”, “God of the impossible that this month is called @iamyanetgarcia”, “So beautiful and I’m not talking about the tree, but it also looks good”, write social networks.