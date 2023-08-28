In the north of the West Bank, around Nablus, a new episode of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is taking place: the war on the hills. In it, young radical Jewish settlers, protected by the Israeli Army, face off against young Palestinians from a new armed group: the Lions’ Den.

The people of Nablus weep in mourning and rage as they await the bodies of Palestinian fighters who were killed attacking Israeli soldiers. Among the crowd are men with weapons; They wear them because they say that with them they “honor the dead.”

For the youth it is about three heroes. They belonged to a new armed group founded in Nablus in 2022, called The Lions’ Den. When they receive their bodies they promise to avenge them with “soul and blood”.

This movement has given new impetus to the fight against the Israeli presence in the West Bank. Attacks on Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlements have increased. In Nablus there is even a monument with portraits of their martyrs.





The roads have become dangerous for Jews. The Huwara highway, in the suburbs of Nablus, is one of them. “They want to harass us to leave, they want us to leave this land. But we are stronger than they are and we will not leave a land for which we have waited 2,000 years,” says a young Jewish woman.

Young Jews live in the upper area of ​​Nablus, many of whom are ultranationalists who organize “punishment expeditions” when attacks by Palestinians take place. Streets have been taken over, cars and buildings set on fire, and residents intimidated. And they celebrate that they manage to do things that “not even the Army” or the police could do.

Thus, the battle for territory continues among the new generations…