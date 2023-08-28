Biasci brings the Calabrians forward, Raimondo equalizes at the end of the first half, then the Belgian midfielder closes the score from eleven meters

Oscar Maresca

It’s a night of firsts. That of Biasci who had never scored in B and of the young Raimondo with his first goal among the professionals. But the challenge between Catanzaro and Ternana was decided by a penalty scored by Vandeputte. In the 89th minute, the ex Sassuolo D’Andrea earns the shot from the penalty spot after a great play. The Belgian full-back kicks it and displaces Iannarilli. In the first half, the Giallorossi had taken the lead with a goal from the striker born in ’94, then the equal scored by the 19-year-old who grew up in Bologna. First success of the season for Vivarini’s team which, while awaiting the end of the works at the Ceravolo, hosted their opponents at the Via del Mare in Lecce. Third defeat in a row for Lucarelli’s team, after the knockouts between the Italian Cup and the championship against Salernitana and Sampdoria. See also Dakar | Castera is already outlining scenarios for the future

Equal to range — Falletti is the best of his players at the start of the game. He tries the shot in the 2nd minute, shortly after he takes advantage of a wrong clearance from Fulignati and tries Sunday's goal which he doesn't succeed. Catanzaro let their opponents attack, but at Oliveri's first cross, Iannarilli blocked Iemmello's header badly and Biasci punished him: first goal in Serie B for the striker born in '94. Last season in Serie C he scored 16 goals in 36 appearances. Lucarelli's team is the only one to create chances in the first half. On 21′ Raimondo engages Fulignati, Luperini intercepts and wastes. Again Falletti devours the 1-1 in front of the goalkeeper, but he is offside. Shortly before the interval, Raimondo made no mistake this time: he sent it in from Mantovani's cross. First goal among professionals for the nineteen-year-old forward who grew up in the youth sector of Bologna.

Vandeputte decides — Ternana got off to a better start in the second half with Sorensen shooting twice, on the other side of the pitch Vandeputte shot high in the 50th minute. Vivarini's men pick up the pace, Biasci heads close to the lead a few minutes later. Even the guests show up in front, in the 62nd minute Fulignati puts his hand in and avoids a rebound that was becoming dangerous. Raimondo also has time to find his personal brace, but the referee disallows for offside. In the final, the teams lengthened, the goalkeeper of the guests performed a miracle on Favilli's header, which came in instead of the class of '04. For the Giallorossi, space for D'Andrea, who arrived from Sassuolo, who fits perfectly into the area in the 89th minute: dribbles Sorensen, Proietti lands him. Vandeputte made no mistake from the penalty spot: it's 2-1. Second center of the season for the Belgian, he had already scored in the Coppa Italia against Udinese. Vivarini enjoys the success, disappointment for Lucarelli still dry of victories.