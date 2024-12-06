12/06/2024



Updated at 6:14 p.m.





Jesús Navas left the Municipal of Olot midway through the second half, in a match corresponding to the second round of the Copa del Rey. The 4,000 attendees at the game, who applauded his replacement (as has been happening in all the stadiums since he announced his retirement) perhaps did not realize that it was the Sevilla captain’s last game in a competition which he has also felt as his own, enjoying it throughout his career in Nervión, competing until three finals, with two titles won (2007 and 2010). One more part of an enviable resume in terms of matches played, titles won and record within Sevilla itself in each of the competitions that the club has played in its history. After many games without being a starter, García Pimienta decided to say goodbye in the fieldas Jesús Navas himself had wanted.

His level of football, despite the fact that every game he plays is complicated for him due to his well-known hip discomfort, did not clash with the level shown by the team. In fact, He was Sevilla’s best player in the first periodwhere he understood well how to do damage with inside frontal passes. Juanlu and Iheanacho did not take advantage of the captain’s vision of the game. Besides, Navas was the one who caused the penalty with a center at the top of the area that a rival blocked with his arm. It was about his last contribution for Sevilla move forward in the second competition of the season, which has gained relevance as Sevilla does not compete in any European tournament.

In all these years that he has played the second national championship, Jesús has accumulated up to 66 matches in the KO tournamentwhere he has distributed eleven assists and has scored eight goals. The last of his goals in the round of 16 of the 17-18 against Cádiz, in a season where Sevilla would reach the final thanks to Montellawhere he would be crushed by Barcelona at the farewell to his friend Iniesta. His only lost final. In the previous two he did touch money. The most remembered for the palace was the one in 2010 against Atlético (this Sunday’s rival) at the Camp Nou. His final goal against De Gea, one of his best memories as a professional.

Jesus Navas He is making the most of what little he has left as a professional. He’s already spent another bullet. He only has three left in the League. In just over two weeks everything will be over for number 16, although there will still be the final fireworks of the party. farewell on the Sánchez-Pizjuán grass. The Cup remains behind him as one of the many memories he has accumulated throughout his extensive career. He debuted in the Cup on October 27, 2004. More than 20 years have passed. An entire life dedicated to being the best footballer possible.