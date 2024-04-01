Inter Miami and Monterrey, two of the main candidates for the title, will meet in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Both squads have very high expectations for this tournament and being eliminated at this point would be a tremendous failure.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this important duel: date, time, where and how to watch, lineups, news, among others.
You can see the game through the signal Fox Sports.
Goalkeeper: D. Callender
Defense: J. Gressel, T. Avilés, S. Kryvtsov, N. Freire, J. Alba
Medium: F. Redondo, S. Busquets, D. Gómez
Forward: L. Messi, L. Suárez
Lionel Messi has not been active with Inter Miami since the second leg of the round of 16 against Nashville, on March 13. Gerardo Martino is taking care of his star for one of the most important games of the semester.
Everything indicates that for the first leg against Rayados, 'Tata' will not give Messi any minutes either. The South American star would reappear for the return duel.
For this match, Inter Miami will also not be able to count on Federico Redondo.
Goalkeeper: E. Andrada
Defense: S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga
Medium: J. Rodríguez, L. Romo, S. Canales
Forward: M. Meza, G. Berterame, J. Gallardo
Through its social networks, Monterrey announced that tickets were sold out to see the second leg of Concachampions between Inter Miami and those from Sultana del Norte. The duel will take place on April 10.
Inter Miami 1-1 Monterrey
