Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter has precedents for others that are much more difficult to explain due to the crimes in question or the advantage it represented for the president himself. But the president’s decision and the details of the pardon reflect the depth of the damage to democracy in the last decade. And that of the United States, still the richest and most powerful country in the world, matters for the others.

The reaction in South Korea of ​​the opposition and citizens to protect their democracy is an example that is difficult to see in the divided and distrustful United States. Biden’s decision fuels skepticism and even more dangerous apathy.