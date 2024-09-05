F1-Lenovo, official renewal

Formula 1 And lenovo today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership, with the technology giant set to become a Global Partner of Formula 1 from 2025. Lenovo, an official partner of the Circus from 2022, will also be Title Sponsor of two Grands Prix per season and will have an increased trackside advertising presence.

As part of the deal, Lenovo subsidiary Motorola will become F1’s Global Smartphone Partner. It will also acquire trackside advertising space.

Domenicali’s words

“I am delighted that Lenovo is becoming a Global Partner of Formula 1.“, commented Stefano SundaysCEO and President of Formula 1. “Since joining the sport, Lenovo’s creativity and passion for technology and innovation have supported F1’s ambitions to create more unique moments for fans. Today marks a new chapter in a partnership that will continue to grow in strength. I look forward to continuing to work with Lenovo and using our shared commitment to precision, innovation and sustainability to ensure F1 remains the world’s most technologically advanced sport for years to come.”.

Yuanqing’s words

“We are thrilled to take our partnership to the next level by becoming a Global Partner of Formula 1.“, Yang added YuanqingPresident and CEO of Lenovo. “Through our innovative partnerships, like the one with Formula 1, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance. Together, we are not only shaping the future of technology and motorsport, but we are also ensuring that cutting-edge technological advances benefit everyone, creating unforgettable experiences anywhere in the world.”.