Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, spoke this Tuesday about the departure of Reinaldo Rueda from the technical direction of the Colombian National Teamafter not qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

In statements to Caracol Radio, the leader broke the silence and referred to Rueda’s departure and the urgent search for the new coach.

He denied contacts with the technicians Gustavo Alfarofrom Ecuador, and Ricardo Gareca, from Peru. He assured that they hope to choose the new DT soon and not wait until the World Cup.

Words of Jeshurun

Wheel Output: “The cycle ends, a period that was not successful, we all aimed in his head to classify and the project was not achieved, and this Monday, by mutual agreement, and more by decision almost his, the relationship with Rueda was ended, thanking him for everything he did, the efforts that were made, but in sports the objectives we had were not achieved and it was painful, because he is a great human being and it is not easy to make these decisions”.

Contract: “The contract was clear, he was hired while the National Team was in the World Cup, when they were eliminated, that’s where the contractual relationship ends, that’s how it was signed.”

Time for new DT: “We don’t know, the idea is as soon as possible, it is not a contradiction, it should allow us to do it calmly, waiting to make a decision that is correct and any name will arouse controversy, football is like that. We try from today to be in the search of that person that we consider to be the ideal person for this process”.

The leadership: “The managers are always to blame, but we give everything. When we qualified for the World Cups we were not the best managers, it was the coaches and players, and now when you lose, the managers are the bad ones. The FCF works on many fronts. Let us be evaluated also for other things. In the assembly the true owners of football re-elected us for 4 years”.

“The common people only see the work of the FCF linked to the National Team, which is the product that attracts attention. We did our homework, the logistics were fulfilled, there is no complaint from the coaching staff, Reinaldo was grateful because we gave him all the support, but the objective is not achieved. With a single goal in any of those 7 games we would be classified at least for the playoffs. That is a painful story and we have to continue”.

Gareca, Alfaro, Bielsa?

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds.

New DT: “We have no preference, the ideal is to look for the person, to start looking for someone specialized in national teams, although everyone had a first time. The nationality can be anyone. We are on the search.”

Gareca or Alfaro?: “We don’t have names, but the Alfaro thing is false, he has a contract with Ecuador, the same with Gareca (with Peru), that press rumor that arrived last night is false.”

Marcelo Bielsa? “There are no names yet, no candidates, although there are 30,000 calls from businessmen who claim to have the ideal DT. I want to clarify that Alfaro and Gareca, linked and in competition, make no sense, I reject it, it has no basis. To Bielsa I don’t mention it because he has no link”.

Before the World Cup new DT? “We cannot limit ourselves to waiting for the World Cup hoping that it will be one of those technicians… We are not going to wait until that, we are going to try to do it as soon as possible, which is not tomorrow or the day after. But not waiting for the World Cup. If the circumstances force them would be something else. The aspiration is that it be sooner”.

Friendly: “We are attractive, after the draw, Asian and European teams that were drawn with South Americans see Chile, Paraguay, Colombia as attractive for friendlies, we have had contacts. But there is no coach. We are managing it. I think we are going to play friendlies.”

Pekerman output: “It was clear, there was a press conference, he said he would get there, he withdrew of his own free will.”

Conclusion of the new DT: “For us it would be important as soon as possible”

