The Government denies any relationship with the espionage to politicians and social leaders of the Catalan and Basque independence movement carried out with the Pegasus software between 2017 and 2020. The Spokesperson Minister, Isabel Rodríguez, has assured in her usual weekly appearance after the Council of Ministers that The Executive of has “nothing to do” with this case made public by the group of security experts Citizen Lab nor “nothing to hide”.

The matter has provoked the indignation of the usual allies of Pedro Sánchez. Not only from ERC, Eh-Bildu or the PNV, but also from United We Can. The spokesman for his parliamentary group, Pablo Echenique, warned today that both Interior and Defense should open an internal investigation and that, if it is confirmed that there are State structures involved in the operation, they will have to “roll heads”. Citizen Lab points out that the espionage system created by the Israeli company NSO is only sold to governments.

court review



Rodríguez has replied that citizens must be clear that Spain is a democratic and legal State in which communications are not intervened if it is not by court order and has assured that the Government will collaborate with the courts if those affected, among which are the last four presidents of Catalonia or the leader and the deputy of Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi and Jon Iñarritu, decide to take their situation to justice.

The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, has already requested his appearance in Congress to offer the appropriate explanations. However, the Executive warns that there are matters on which in no case can it pronounce itself for reasons of national security. Rodríguez, in fact, has declined to answer the question of whether the CNI has used Pegasus at any time under the law.