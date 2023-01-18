After two weeks in the hospital, Jeremy Renner is back home, but the 52-year-old Marvel star’s full recovery could take two years. This is what RadarOnline.com has learned from a source close to the actor.

On Monday, the Avengers Hawkeye posted a tweet from his TV show account, Mayor of Kingstown: “Free of brain fog and on the mend, I was very pleased to be able to watch episode 2× 01 with my family at home”.

Renner was rushed to the hospital on New Year’s Eve after being crushed by a snowplow outside his home in Reno, Nevada. According to what has been reconstructed, the actor got out of the snowplow to help a person stuck with the car in the snowstorm, but the vehicle continued to move, overwhelming him and causing chest trauma and leg injuries.

“Jeremy is aware that he almost died that day,” the source Radar Online said, also explaining that “the right side of his chest was crushed and his upper torso collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a wound in the leg”. Another source revealed that the actor has a long road to recovery ahead of him. “The damage to his chest was so severe that he had to be rebuilt in the operating room,” he said before adding that Renner’s friends say he could take up to two years to recover.

“So far, he has had two surgeries and will likely require more in the coming weeks on his leg,” a source said last week. “Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to begin, as in this case.”