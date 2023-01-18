after staying 24 years in a comathe cyclist Raul García Álvarez died in the last hours, at his family home, in Segovia, in the community of Castilla y León, in Spain.

This was reported by the journalist Ángel Ortíz, director of ‘El Norte de Castilla’, the main outlet in the region where García was from, through his Twitter account.

mourning in cycling

Photo: Thomas Quaggio. EFE

According to the Spanish press, García suffered an accident on August 20, 1998, when he was 17 years old and was part of the ‘Venta Magullo-B Velero’ team.

By then, disputing the local race of the Cycling Tour of the Sierra Norte de Madrid, the young cyclist suffered an accident when he lost control in a sharp curve.

As a result of what happened, García ended up with severe head trauma and chest trauma, as well as cuts to his extremities.

According to ‘La Vanguardia’, half Catalan, García was rescued by helicopter and then underwent surgery for four and a half hours.

“During the first year he was in a medical unit in Burgos (province of Spain) specialized in this type of case. When they saw that no more could be done, the family took him home. The cabin had to be conditioned in order to be serviced. He has been cared for by his parents and has been accompanied by his brothers ever since,” the aforementioned newspaper reports.

(Also: Piqué returns to Shakira’s house after an explosive song against him: video).

#Segovia | The Segovian cyclist who has been in a coma for the last twenty-four years dies Raúl García Álvarez suffered a fall in August 1998 when he was participating in a race while still a teenager https://t.co/Zowx2aJ4iZ – The North. Segovia (@ElNorte_SG) January 17, 2023

Antonio, one of his brothers, in the midst of grief over his death, told ‘El Norte de Castilla’: “We were with him until the last moment, and it has been hard, but he rests in peace. Not even the doctors themselves thought that he could live so many years. I believe that if he has lived so long, it has been because of my mother’s care, who has been watching over him 24 hours a day.”

“Raúl was a young, strong athlete, with a very promising future ahead of him. When that happened to him, he had just started his career. ‘I lived for it. She had nothing else on her mind. She only thought about the bike’commented Ángel Ortíz, director of ‘El Norte de Castilla’, on Twitter.

Raúl was a young, strong athlete, with a very promising future ahead of him. When this happened to him, he had just started his career. “He lived for it. He had nothing else on his mind. He only thought about the bicycle ”… — Angel Ortiz 🗞 (@Angel_Ortiz_Da) January 17, 2023

More sports news