Dhe vice-chairman of the Union parliamentary group, Jens Spahn (CDU), is calling for a new approach to Muslim organizations in Germany. “It is no longer possible for the largest number of mosques to be financed from abroad and for imams to be Turkish state employees. We need German mosque communities, not Turkish ones,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Sunday): “It would be better to even step in with German tax money, even if this might require a constitutional change.”

The Ditib religious community, headquartered in Cologne, reports directly to the Turkish state religious authority, which also sends imams to around 900 Ditib mosques in Germany.

Spahn also called on Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) to stop issuing visas to foreign imams. The former Federal Health Minister called it “a shame that Jews can no longer feel safe in Germany.”

Unfortunately, this development is no surprise, the politician added: “We have imported anti-Semitism on a large scale through uncontrolled immigration.” Hatred of Jews is often learned from childhood: “At the lunch table, in front of the television, among school friends – this is exactly what happens too often Anti-Semitism is taken for granted, it is part of everyday culture.” And the same people who now wished Jews death also agitated against gays and lesbians and thought little of equality between women and men.

The CDU politician called for greater determination in enforcing the law. “Unauthorized demonstrations must be disbanded, the rule of law must not waver,” demanded Spahn. “But we also have to do something about this cultural influence. If we don’t manage to get these many children and young people to adopt our western, enlightened values, then I don’t want to know what this country will look like in ten or 20 years.”

Spahn complained about an “unholy alliance between the Islamists and their supporters as well as left-wing and post-colonialist groups.” For too many people, the legitimate ideas of equality and anti-discrimination have turned into an ideology that classifies the value of people again according to religion, sexuality and ethnicity and that sees the West as an oppressor: “Behind this lies an anti-Western trend that is extremely dangerous : Because in the end he plays into the hands of totalitarian rulers like Putin or the Iranian mullahs with their anti-Western propaganda.”