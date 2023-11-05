Russian gymnast Lala Kramarenko on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) showed a photo in a swimsuit.

The athlete posed on the beach in a pink bikini. Subscribers appreciated the appearance and shape of the 18-year-old gymnast, admiring her beauty.

Kramarenko is a member of the Russian national team. She is a three-time world junior champion, as well as a European champion in the team competition 2021. The athlete trains under the guidance of Irina Viner-Usmanova.

On September 23, Russian figure skaters Evgenia Medvedeva and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva showed photos in swimsuits. In the photo, 23-year-old Medvedeva and 26-year-old Tuktamysheva pose at the edge of the pool in burgundy bikinis.