Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took another step in their love relationship. The actor proposed to the singer and gave her a luxurious engagement ring. The news was confirmed by a JLo representative for People magazine. Shortly before, she had announced that she had a “very exciting and special story” to tell on her On the JLO news portal, exclusively for subscribers.

There, you can see a new video in which the artist shows off her engagement ring excitedly, while her 2002 song titled “Dear Ben” plays, which she dedicated to Ben Affleck.

What is Jennifer Lopez’s ring like?

However, it was Lynda Lopez, the artist’s sister, who publicly revealed the unpublished photos of Jennifer Lopez’s jewel. JLo’s ring has a huge green emerald set between diamonds. It resembles in shape the first engagement ring they made in 2002, when they were dating.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting married. Photo: Instagram capture

Days before confirming the news, the singer was caught on the street wearing a curious ring, which sparked rumors in the entertainment media about a possible marriage proposal.

Jennifer Lopez happy for her relationship with Ben Affleck

In an interview earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she believes her relationship with Ben Affleck is different from the one they had more than 20 years ago.

“We are older, we are smarter, we have more experience, we are at another time in our lives, we have children and we are more aware of many things,” he told People magazine.