Christina Denk

The Chernobyl nuclear ruin was under Russian control for a long time. Now the troops have withdrawn. Reporters found increased radiation in the Russian quarters.

Chernobyl – The Chernobyl nuclear ruin was under Russian control for almost five weeks in the escalated Ukraine conflict. On March 31, the Russian soldiers are said to have left the area. Initial investigations on the power plant site showed unexpected deflections. A CNN-Reporter team with Ukrainian soldiers on site showed increased radiation in the accommodations of the Russians.

After withdrawal of the Russian troops in Chernobyl: Increased radiation measured

After the Russian troops left, one CNNreporter team granted access to the site of the former nuclear power plant. The journalists entered the premises accompanied by Ukrainian soldiers and the Ukrainian Minister of Energy, according to a report by the broadcaster.

They were present both in the bunker where the power plant workers were allegedly being held and in the rooms where the Russian soldiers were staying, the report said. In the rooms, the radiation meter deflected. The values ​​are only slightly above the mark that is described as naturally occurring radiation. A one-off contact is not dangerous, but prolonged contact is, they say.

Chernobyl: Increased radiation in Russian quarters – Ukrainian soldier explains possible reasons

According to Ukrainian statements, the increased radiation is due to small particles and dust that the soldiers brought into the building CNN. “They (the Russian soldiers) went to the Red Forest and brought back the radioactive material on their shoes,” Ukrainian soldier Ihor Ugolkov told the broadcaster. “They went everywhere and they took radioactive dust with them too” when they left Chernobyl.

Red wood The so-called Red Forest is an area of ​​ten square meters west of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Chernobyl within the exclusion zone of the nuclear ruins. The Red Forest terrain remains today one of the most heavily contaminated areas in the world.

The Ukrainian atomic energy authority Energoatom announced on Friday (April 1) that Russian troops had dug trenches in the exclusion zone around the disaster reactor and the Russians had contaminated themselves with radioactive material. “It is impossible to quantify the extent of the radioactive contamination of Russian soldiers,” said the director of the power plant, Valeriy Seyda.

Ukrainian officials describe the incident as an example of the lax and careless handling of the Russian soldiers with the nuclear ruins in the Ukraine war. Ukraine had repeatedly accused the lax approach – even when Russian attacks hit Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia. A map shows how possible radiation from nuclear power plants in Ukraine would spread.

Chernobyl: Reporters find contaminated Russian food ration – radioactivity 50 times higher

They made a special find CNN-Reporter on the edge of the restricted area to the Red Forest. As the broadcaster’s video shows, the soldiers and journalists found a Russian food ration with radioactivity 50 times higher than normal levels.

Reporters and Ukrainian soldiers found a contaminated Russian food ration on the edge of the restricted area around the Chernobyl nuclear ruins. © Screenshot CNN

Attack on the nuclear power plant: the role of Chernobyl in the Ukraine war

The Chernobyl nuclear ruins were taken over by Russian soldiers on February 24, the first day of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Since then, the power supply to the nuclear power plant has been interrupted several times during the Ukraine war. Ukraine accused Russia of holding the power plant workers captive. They are said to have been in the bomb shelter of the nuclear power plant for almost a month.

On March 31, the Ukrainian authority responsible for the restricted area in northern Ukraine announced the withdrawal of Russian troops. When they left, they are said to have abducted up to 170 employees of the former nuclear power plant, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyj told the US broadcaster CNN. So far there has been no reaction from the Russian side. The information could not initially be checked. (chd/dpa)