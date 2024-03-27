A proud dad. Jefferson Farfan He participated in the celebration of his eldest daughter, Maialén Farfán, who turned 19 on Tuesday, March 26. The 'Foquita' prepared various details for her conceit, and she was also in charge of making it public through her social networks, with a heartfelt message. In this note, find out everything that happened.

What message did Jefferson Farfán dedicate to his daughter Maialén Farfán?

On his official Instagram profile, the renowned former player He published two photographs with his daughter, at the precise moment that the song 'Happy Birthday' was being sung with the cake.

Farfán pointed out that Maialén is the “love of his life” and that his affection for her has no end. “Happy birthday, love of my life. “I love you infinitely,” reads on the aforementioned social network.

Users reacted to Jefferson Farfán's greeting to his daughter. Photo: Instagram / Jefferson Farfán

How was Jefferson Farfán's daughter's birthday celebration?

Maialén Farfan He celebrated his birthday in his own style: with a week of celebration. Thus, the daughter of the former national team went with her family and friends together to a nightclub and, the next day, she had a party on a luxurious yacht.

The young woman has shared all the details of the celebration on her official Instagram profile, where her followers were able to witness the festivities.

Maialén Farfán was excited to celebrate her birthday and called 2024 a “birthday week.” Photo: Instagram / Maialén Farfán

What did Maialén Farfán say about Jefferson Farfán's youngest daughter?

Jefferson Farfan He surprised more than one by publicly announcing that his last daughter is 1 and a half years old. The minor is the result of his relationship with Darinka Ramírez. Likewise, it is known that she has a good relationship with the former soccer player's family.

Far from what it seems, Maialén Farfán was excited about the birth of her younger sister. This was noted when 'Foquita' shared a photo in which she and her little girl appeared, and commented: “My queen”.

Even Darinka Ramírez also had a notable gesture with Maialén Farfán for her 19th birthday. With this show of affection any enmity and distance between her and her father's ex-partner is ruled out.

Through Instagram, Ramírez expressed the great affection he feels for Farfán's eldest daughter and wished her happiness in her life: “Happy birthday, Maita, may you be very happy today and always. We love you”, It is read in a story in which both are seen with a relaxed countenance.

This gesture was also shared by Maialén herself, last Tuesday, March 26.