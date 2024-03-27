The wife of the brother of Fariduni, accused of the terrorist attack, expressed pain because of the Crocus

The wife of the elder brother of the defendant in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, Shamsiddin Fariduni, Gulbahor Dzhonova, said that she was very hurt by the tragedy.

The woman expressed condolences to the Russian people in connection with the incident.

As a mother, I pray for Russia, for their lost relatives… As a mother, I root for them Gulbahor Dzhonovarelative of the accused in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus

Shamsiddin's brothers were taken away for interrogation

In turn, Fariduni’s aunt, Gulbibi Zargarova, said that three brothers of the accused were taken for interrogation in Tajikistan.

Why he did this, what happened to him, I don't know… I'm here now with the children of his brothers, they were all taken away Gulbibi Zargarovaaunt of the accused in the Crocus terrorist attack case

The woman said that Shamsiddin went to Russia to earn money to buy land and build a house for his family.

Shamsiddin Fariduni was born in the village of Loyobi in the city of Gissar, 50 kilometers from Dushanbe. He left to work in Moscow six months ago, and before that he worked as a baker.

On March 26, Fariduni's house in Tajikistan was sealed. Constructed from cement blocks, the building looks modest.

The accused’s neighbor said that all family members “were taken to Dushanbe yesterday by people in uniform.” A police officer is on duty at the house; he forbade anyone to photograph or film the house without permission from the investigation.

Rakhmon took control of part of the investigation into the terrorist attack

After the terrorist attack at Crocus, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon had a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The head of the republic condemned the terrorist attack and declared solidarity with the Russian people. He also declared Dushanbe’s readiness, together with Moscow, to continue to fight terrorism and emphasized that “terrorists have no nationality, no homeland, no religion.”

Rakhmon also took personal control of part of the investigation into the tragedy in Krasnogorsk, which is being conducted in Dushanbe. The authorities and law enforcement officers of Tajikistan organized investigative activities with the relatives of those accused of the terrorist attack.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting visitors. They fired in the hall and the concert hall itself, and then set it on fire and fled in a car. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region.