Israeli soldiers observe a house destroyed by Hamas terrorists in the kibbutz of Kfar Aza, where around 100 people died on October 7 | Photo: EFE/Manuel Bruque

The Israeli Army stated this Friday (12) that it killed in Khan Younis and Maghazi, in the south and center of the Gaza Strip, dozens of Hamas militiamen who participated in the October 7th attacks on Israeli soil, including commanders of the Nukhba, the group's elite force.

“In Maghazi, during the last day, Israeli troops killed approximately 20 terrorists, including commanders of Hamas' Nukhba forces, and located numerous weapons,” said a military statement on the latest progress of the Israeli military offensive in the enclave, about to complete 100 days of fighting.

In Khan Younis, a Hamas stronghold in the south, a warplane attacked a Hamas military complex, killing seven terrorists, in addition to finding three criminals who left another Hamas military base and advanced towards the troops, who responded with fire.

“In addition, in Khan Younis, troops also located several AK-47 rifles and RPG launchers, and dismantled a weapons storage facility during the last day,” the military statement added.

In the Bureij area, in the center of the enclave, a drone attacked and killed a Hamas member who fired at Israeli forces from a window.

Israel's offensive in the Strip is now concentrated in the center and south of the enclave. While the country tries to eliminate the Palestinian terrorist group, a case opened by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) continues for a second day, in The Hague, where the Israeli government is accused of committing genocide against the Palestinians, an allegation contested by Tel Aviv, which will be heard this Friday before the UN court. (With EFE Agency)