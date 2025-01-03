In the last few hours, negotiations have intensified, but in the absence of everything being definitively sealed, the winger is leaving with the group to face the round of 32 of the Cup



Assane Diao He has boarded the plane that Betis had scheduled this afternoon to Huesca to play this Saturday in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, which can be seen starting at 3:30 p.m. in El Alcoraz. Thus, as Pellegrini specified hours before in the press conference prior to the match, the winger is part of the list of those called up for Betis’ first match in the current year 2025, although the initial idea is that he will not participate against the team of LaLiga Hypermotion given the progress of the operation that the green and white club maintains with Como 1907 directed by Cesc Fábregas, which has become the preferred option for all parties, so much so that The agreement is now close to being sealed.

They would be eleven million euros that the Italian team would pay for 80 percent of the rights of the winger of Senegalese origin, raised in Spain, and an under-21 international, so that Betis would join as soon as the talks are concluded, total added value as he is one of the youth players raised in the Luis del Sol sports city, which was also very close to leaving the Heliopolitan team last summer and now aims to follow in the wake of other young talents for which Betis has received a very interesting economic return.

The inclusion of Assane in the list of those mentioned provided this Friday by the Betis coach was known. A Pellegrini who was asked about the speed with which the transfer was taking place between the Betic team and the team led by the former footballer Cesc Fabregas. In light of these circumstances, the Heliopolitan coach stated the following: “Perhaps I would not make the six in the afternoon flight if we started talking about those who leave and those who arrive. Everyone can make offers, reject them. I think it’s not the time. He is summoned and will be on the list of summoned players,” the Chilean stated emphatically. Thus, he could be seen on the same Friday afternoon in the San Pablo airport terminal through which Betis usually travels when playing its home games.

It remains to be seen now what role Assane will have in El Alcoraz this Saturday, but the truth is that having entered an almost definitive phase of the negotiation with the club, the most normal thing is that the attacker has no participation to avoid any physical setback that jeopardizes the footballer’s move to Como 1907. This newspaper reported at the time that the youth player would be the key to the readjustments that are planned to be made to the green and white squad in the winter market and now everything aims to do box on the green and white side to continue generating income with which to undertake future movements in terms of tickets.