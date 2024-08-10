Mexico City.- Now it turns out that we had a perfect, transparent election, without any mess, said the former opposition presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez, after the Electoral Court did not annul any vote due to irregularities.

The senator went to the Court again to demand that the judges rule on the interference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the coercion of the vote through social programs, slander and gender violence against her when qualifying the election.

“Now it turns out that this is the most transparent election in history, almost like Denmark, there will not be a single stain left on the tiger because this is being operated from the National Palace.

“They cannot say in their opinion that everything was perfect. They made a mess. The truth is that they learned the old PRI’s tricks with everything. Why did Murat leave? Why did Eruviel Ávila leave? Why did Omar Fayad leave? All those scoundrels are there today in Morena and they are the architects of much of what happened,” he said.

Gálvez said that she was promised that once the project was ready, all the judges would receive her together, but, she accused, they lied to her.

This Friday she was only received by the president of the Court, Mónica Soto, and by Judge Reyes Rodríguez.

“Surely if they had been told that Claudia Sheinbaum was in Monica’s (Soto) room, they would have run away. But since I was there, for them I no longer exist,” he complained.

The legislator clarified that she never asked for the election to be annulled, she only demanded that the magistrates rule on the irregularities, which is why it seems questionable to her that for the majority of the members of the Superior Court the election was perfect.

This, he said, means that the judges do not want to touch “with the petal of a comma” the project they already have.

“There is a submission to the National Palace. What I can consider is that there are those who do allow themselves to be pressured by the president. I don’t know if we will soon see them as ambassadors or candidates for the Court, I don’t know,” he added.

He said that he was outraged by the latest resolutions of the Superior Court in which they considered that there could be no talk of interference by the president in 32 morning press conferences, because some had already expired and by not asking the INE to resolve pending complaints.

“It is outrageous because they are making a decision that is totally in favor of the National Palace. In other words, why remove the morning press conferences if they did exist? Why not include political violence? I am not asking them to make up stories.

“And I say to Judge Mata, who said that this is not a ‘wishing well’. No, no, Judge, I do not want my wishes to be fulfilled, I want justice to be done. That is what I came to seek,” he added.

She insisted that she had experienced the president’s interference firsthand, as people stopped her on her tours to accuse her of stealing 400 million pesos and trying to eliminate social programs, so she can prove that her slander did influence the vote.

Gálvez said he will publish a letter to the judges in which he will tell them what he demands by Monday and Wednesday, when they will finish qualifying the election.

However, he announced that he would not even watch the sessions, as he fears he will hear a version of the election that is not true.