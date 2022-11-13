Those looking for an ideal vehicle for everyday off-road driving or for off-road trips, could dispel any doubts by choosing the new one. Jeep Gladiator. We are talking about a pick-up strongly oriented towards the off-road, which thanks to a body measuring 1,531 mm in length and up to 1,442 mm in width boasts a payload of 613 kga figure that when combined with the multiple customization solutions provided by this model becomes synonymous with practicality and flexibility in cargo transport.

But the large load capacity is not the only advantage guaranteed by the huge rear body. Its surface also deserves a mention made entirely of steel, which is protected by the shockproof and scratch-resistant coating that adds an even more resistant protective layer. Furthermore, the box covers ensure maximum protection and confidentiality. A separate mention for the flexibility of transport, maximized by the Trail Rail system which provides the driver with an adjustable anchoring system and a load compartment hidden under the lockable rear bench seat. Side note: The US brand pickup has external LED lights for body lighting and anchor hooks located in each corner. On request, the Cargo Management Group can also be arranged, which adds the 400W inverter and the 230V AC weatherproof socket to the body.

We particularly appreciated the Jeep Gladiator for its distinctive design, with exclusive elements that transform it into a pickup with an identity of its own. One above all, i alloy wheels up to 18 “ which stand out for their robustness and their unique style. The lines and shapes that Jeep wanted to attribute to its quintessential off-road vehicle are sculpted and muscular. It is also possible to choose between three different configurations of windshield and roof, namely three-panel hard top, soft top and roofless. From the outside to the inside, where Gladiator stands out for its style, practicality and spaciousness. But also comfort: the passenger compartment features leather upholstery, while the dashboard features contrasting stitching with Monaco upholstery. Not only that: the front seats and the steering wheel are heatable, while the dual-zone automatic climate control allows the driver to regulate two different interior temperatures. From a technological and connectivity point of view, the 8.4 ″ Uconnect Nav Radio system, the TFT instrument panel with a 7 ”color display and the Alpine 552W audio system with 9 speakers deserve a mention in the Overland set-up.

In our opinion, the response provided by the engine is particularly efficient. Of course, this is not the vehicle with which you are looking for maximum power or performance at the limit since it is a pick-up, precisely for this reason the 3.0 V6 turbodiesel it proved to be ideal for this type of vehicle. Capable of delivering up to 264 HP of power and 600 Nm of torque, this is a refined Euro 6D-Final approved 6-cylinder V-engine, equipped as standard with the Engine Stop-Start system and proposed in combination with an automatic gearbox. 8 gears with 4 × 4 full time Selec-Trac system with reduced gears. As interesting as it is brilliant operation of the transmissionwith the presence of state-of-the-art software that adjusts performance based on conditions and driving style: on balance, we found a considerable fluidity in the gear changes, both up and down.

Clearly, the focus on such a vehicle is its off-road DNA. And so it is impossible not to refer to the sophisticated 4 × 4 full time Selec-Trac traction system Mentioned above: features a two-speed transfer box with reduced gears, third generation Dana 44 axles, skid plate for the underbody, Trac-Lok limited slip rear differential and off-road tires. In addition to off-road driving, the new Jeep Gladiator also stands out for its large towing capacity, which can reach 2,722 kilograms. Our proof it has also spread out between urban roads and highways, not exactly the contexts for which the new Gladiator was conceived. Nonetheless, the vehicle adapted perfectly to the different situations it faced. The general driving attitude was very stable and well calibrated, even if clearly the massive weight and the dimensions of the vehicle did not facilitate the tightest turns. Overall, however, it is a pick-up that deserves great consideration for its main features, moreover at a list price of 75,000 euros.