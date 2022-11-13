Sensational race in Brazil and Mercedes’ first victory in 2022 even with a double. George Russell celebrates his first career win in F1, second place for Lewis Hamilton and third place for Carlos Sainz.

Fourth position for Charles Leclerc, with Fernando Alonso fifth and Max Verstappen sixth. The Dutch driver in the final has not respected the order of the team in favor of Sergio Perez, who with the seventh final place sees Charles Leclerc now joined in the standings in view of the final in Abu Dhabi which will decide the second place in the World Championship.

Even Leclerc via radio had asked for third place with a view to second place, but the Ferrari wall considered it too risky with Alonso not far from Leclerc who could take advantage of it. Below is the updated ranking.

F1 | Drivers’ classification after the Brazilian GP 2022

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 429 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 290 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 290 4 George Russell Mercedes 265 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 240 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 234 7 Landau Norris McLaren 113 8 Esteban Or with Alpine 86 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 81 10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 49 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 36 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 35 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 25 14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 23 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 14 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 12 18 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 6 19 Alexander Albon Williams 4 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2 21 Nyck de Vries Williams 2 22 Nico Hülkenberg Aston Martin See also Ricciardo-Mercedes, Hamilton: "If I were his manager he would race" | FormulaPassion.it