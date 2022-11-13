Sensational race in Brazil and Mercedes’ first victory in 2022 even with a double. George Russell celebrates his first career win in F1, second place for Lewis Hamilton and third place for Carlos Sainz.
Fourth position for Charles Leclerc, with Fernando Alonso fifth and Max Verstappen sixth. The Dutch driver in the final has not respected the order of the team in favor of Sergio Perez, who with the seventh final place sees Charles Leclerc now joined in the standings in view of the final in Abu Dhabi which will decide the second place in the World Championship.
Even Leclerc via radio had asked for third place with a view to second place, but the Ferrari wall considered it too risky with Alonso not far from Leclerc who could take advantage of it. Below is the updated ranking.
F1 | Drivers’ classification after the Brazilian GP 2022
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|429
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|290
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|290
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|265
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|240
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|234
|7
|Landau Norris
|McLaren
|113
|8
|Esteban Or with
|Alpine
|86
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|81
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|49
|11
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|36
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|35
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|23
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|14
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|12
|18
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|2
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|2
|22
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Aston Martin
