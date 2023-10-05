Javier Masías, judge of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, has become one of the most beloved figures on Peruvian television in recent times. Although he is serious and demanding with the participants of the culinary reality show, he also has a tender and endearing side that he has let his most faithful followers notice, who have always been eager to know more about the most feared critic on the small screen. . For this reason, the food journalist He opened a question box, through his Instagram account, to resolve the queries of his fans who asked him various questions about his relationship.

“Do you have a girlfriend?” asked one of his followers. “No, thank you. I don’t know how to eat that. From what I’ve been told, it’s very expensive and in the end you’ll regret it,” he replied. Javier Masias, who, although he clarified that at the moment he is not in love, spoke about what attracts him to a person. “This is like wine. What I look for is brightness, freshness. When it has a little more time, I like to guess where it comes from and where it is going. I pay more attention to the process,” commented the journalist. After that, the judge of ‘The Great Chef’ told what his perfect date would be. “Huging until you fall asleep, there is nothing better than that and the complicity of silence,” he pointed out.