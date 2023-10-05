”Let it be heard in Guerrero, let it be heard throughout Mexico and let it be heard throughout the world: there is no going back in the Fourth Transformation of Public Life in Mexico,” he assured. Claudia Sheinbaum PardoTransformation Defense Coordinator at the signing of the Unity Agreement from Chilpancingo, where different leaderships from the state of Guerrero joined the defense of the 4T.

”Mexico continues to make this peaceful revolution and we are not going to rest until every Mexican man and woman lives with dignity, until all Mexicans have healthy food three times a day, until all Mexican men and women can take their children to university. , until all Mexicans have access to health, that’s why we fight,” he added.

During her message, the scientist and academic highlighted that with the 4T and its social programs such as ”Sowing Life”, a historical moment has been achieved that is comparable to moments such as Independence or the Revolution, since the people were freed from governments. who did not value the greatness of Mexican men and women.

”We stopped being a government, a country that looked out only for a few, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador arrived and said: ‘Here what matters is the people of Mexico,”’ he pointed out.

In this same sense, Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated that there are towns like Guerrero, who bravely defend the Fourth Transformation, as has happened in different processes of the democratic life of the entity, “which the powerful believed, that it was like Before, that they could buy votes, that they could deceive the people, no, in Mexico a very powerful revolution occurred, it is called the revolution of consciences,” he stressed.

In this regard, Mario Delgado, national president of Morena, assured that it is in the hands of Mexican men and women to avoid returning to bad governments, “in less than eight months the people of Mexico will decide if we return to what we had.” “before, to corruption, to the looting of national assets, to the privileges of a few or if the government of the people and for the people continues,” he pointed out.

