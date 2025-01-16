



The Victor Orta’s notebook It is full of names of players who are free this coming month of June. Footballers with whom an agreement can now be reached without having to pay any amount, Sevilla’s target audience. The financial situation of the club means that the sports management is very attentive to any market opportunity and Javi Puado It’s one of these. Espanyol’s forward, and their top scorer, has not yet renewed his contract and there are serious doubts that the player will do so. The rumor mill assumed the agreement between Puado and Sevilla was certain, but the reality is very different.

Sevilla has had contact with the player to present the project to him and he would not take kindly to a change of scenery. However, the forward is the captain of espanyol and he feels very linked to the club, so he is torn between his head and his heart. Sources close to the Perica entity assure this medium that completing the renewal in this month of January is very difficult. The club fears relegation and Puado does not want to play in the Second Division, and there is also the economic issue. LaLiga rules mean that all teams are very attentive to the salary limit and the parakeet team needs reinforcements to fight for permanence during this second round. A breeding ground that makes Espanyol not very optimistic about the renewal of their captain.

Puado has until June of this year to decide what to do, but his entourage assures that, if he stays, he would do so only if the team does not get relegated and motivated by the love of his colors. The Catalan striker has played a total of 17 games this season and has scored six goals and given one assist. After the crash with Kelechi Iheanacho and the shock of Juninho, who is now officially a Flamengo player, the striker would become Orta’s fourth striker for Sevilla, if this winter market ends without the signing of a ‘9’.

During the presentation of Rubén Vargas, Sevilla’s first winter signing, Víctor Orta was questioned by the parakeet footballer, but the sports director was curt: «Javi Puado? “I’m not talking about players who are not from Sevilla FC.”