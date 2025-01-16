The Tax Authority estimates that 2024 will close at 3.3%, although these three tenths of a deviation are attributable to aid to those affected. The deviation would not affect Spain’s commitments with Brussels as it is an exceptional event.



01/16/2025



Updated at 6:10 p.m.





Neither in 2024 nor probably in 2025. The objective of reducing the public deficit below 3% of GDP will not wait until 2026 unless the Spanish public administrations adopt measures throughout the year that has just begun that …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only