A few days ago, actress Mayra Couto announced her desire to return to 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', a series in which she played Grace Gonzales from its first season to its eighth. On this occasion, the 32-year-old interpreter said that she would cry if another actress took her role in fiction and she remembered what happened to her. Aaron Picassowho gave life to 'Jaimito'.

As we remember, Picasso was part of the main cast of 'AFHS' until season 5, in which they decided to remove him because he looked older than his character. However, years later, with the return of the series, 'Jaimito' returned, but as 'Jimmy', and his role was occupied by Jorge Guerra, who plays him today.

How would Mayra Couto react if another actress plays Grace in 'AFHS'?

During an interview for the program 'Everything leaks!', on Panamericana Televisión, Mayra Couto reiterated his intention to return to work in 'There is room at the bottom'. “I am fully willing, because for me it is like a school and I know every person who works there, not only on the actors' side, but also on the team's side. “It would seem super nice to work again in some way.”

“I want you to know that there is a willingness. But it's not necessarily going to happen, things aren't necessarily going to be the way I think. Nothing is known, the point is that there is willingness, I would be very happy, but it's not that I want to return, call me,” said the actress, laughing.

On the other hand, Couto noted that she would not want another actress to play Grace. “I don't want what happened to 'Jaimito' to happen to me, that's the only thing I don't want, that's why I also say that there is a willingness. And it's true, last year, before the final of 'There's Room at the Bottom', I dreamed that I was watching television and Grace came on, and I wasn't that Grace, and everyone said: 'Grace, how you've changed,' and I : 'No, they changed me, I'm Jaimito. My God, no.' I wouldn't want that. And if it happens, what might, I don't know, I guess I'll cry. That is a nightmare of mine, that Grace continues, but without Mayra,” she revealed.

Will Mayra Couto work with Andrés Wiese again?

In the same interview, Mayra Couto He referred to the possibility of working again with Andrew Wiesewho played Nicolás, his partner in 'There is room at the bottom'. “I told how I felt, I don't know if in the end that worked as a complaint, but it's not like I prepared to make a complaint as such. The Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation and I collaborated with the justice system,” she commented.

“I do believe in dialogue, I do believe in apologies, that people can improve. In fact, I think that's why I opened the dialogue. My intention was to try to see what had happened, and see if there was any type of regret,” Couto added.