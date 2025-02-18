This mechanism will facilitate the Gazatis to depart to a third country by output by “sea, air and earth”

02/18/2025



Updated at 07: 10h.





The Minister of Defense of IsraelIsrael Katz, announced on Monday the creation of a special mechanism to organize the “voluntary” departure of the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip as part of the Plan promoted by US President Donald Trump.

«Includes wide help that will allow any Gaza resident to want voluntarily emigrate to a third country Receive a package that includes, among other things, special exit provisions by sea, air and land “, says a statement from the ministry collected by ‘Haretz’.

The Ministry of Defense has made this announcement after Katz has met with senior security officials, including responsible for the government activities coordinator in the territories (COGAT), the Israeli military authority in charge of the Palestinian territories.

Trump has stated that more than 1.5 million Palestinians be transferred to Egypt and Jordan and has even said that Washington could take control of the enclavee, something frontally rejected by the Palestinian authority, Hamas and the countries of the region , that they have even warned that this could be a Ethnic cleaning.









The parties reached in mid -January a high -fire agreement in Gaza that has achieved the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages, both alive and dead, kidnapped during the attacks of October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,200 dead .