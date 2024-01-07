Until the Gaza war began three months ago, Israel only had very old photos of the man, who is considered one of the central masterminds of the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. A new picture of Deif, who has been described as a phantom for years and has survived numerous Israeli attempts to kill him, had already emerged in December. Israel had long assumed that Deif had lost several limbs. In December, Israeli media reported that the army had found a video that showed Deif with both arms and both legs.
Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday evening that the military had found, among other things, computers, maps and radios in the Gaza Strip. There are a total of 70 million files with intelligence-relevant information was discovered. “Together with (domestic intelligence agency) Shin Bet, we interrogated terrorist operatives,” Hagari said. “The result was that we obtained information about senior Hamas leaders, including documentation from Mohammed Deif and also information about Hamas leaders who are outside the Gaza Strip.”
