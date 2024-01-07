In the photo distributed on Saturday evening, a gray-haired, bearded man can be seen holding several banknotes in his left hand and a plastic cup with a liquid in his right hand.

Until the Gaza war began three months ago, Israel only had very old photos of the man, who is considered one of the central masterminds of the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. A new picture of Deif, who has been described as a phantom for years and has survived numerous Israeli attempts to kill him, had already emerged in December. Israel had long assumed that Deif had lost several limbs. In December, Israeli media reported that the army had found a video that showed Deif with both arms and both legs.