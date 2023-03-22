Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Leonardo Jardim, Al-Ahly youth coach, defended the level of football in the region, stressing that it possesses the capabilities that make simplified analysis of it insufficient to launch prejudices, and nominated Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia, which he previously coached, to compete in the Portuguese League if he participated in it.

Jardim’s remarks came during his participation in the Portuguese Football Coaches Association Forum, during a short vacation he spends in his country, during the international break, before returning to Dubai, to complete the journey with the “Forsan”, which occupies the summit after the conclusion of “Round 20” of the “ADNOC Professional League”. ».

Jardim responded to his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to play in the Middle East, after joining the Saudi victory, and said: People who accuse the region’s leagues of being incapable of competition simply do not watch world football. Whoever follows sees how the Saudi national team outperformed Argentina in the World Cup. 2022.” Also, Al-Hilal came runner-up in the Club World Cup, and I achieved the AFC Champions League title with him. I think that if Al-Hilal participated in the Portuguese League, it would be a competition, and not play in the middle or bottom position.

Jardim refused to comment on the news that linked him to the leadership of Portugal, before the Spaniard Roberto Martinez was chosen. From the data through which I can analyze Martinez’s file, but I followed him with Belgium, and there were two periods, one very good and the other not so, and what is important for him is to make Portugal play good football, and then the judgment is through the results.

And about France’s choice of Kylian Mbappe to wear the “leadership armband”, a player that Jardim gave him the opportunity to play the first professional match in his career with Monaco, and he trusted his talent from an early age, Jardim confirmed that it was a positive choice, and contributed to giving the player more maturity in his career. Very outstanding so far.