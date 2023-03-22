There are more and more Italians who for their travels, short trips during the weekend or during the summer holidays, decide to to rent a car. In the last decade, the car rental sector has recorded significant growth, so much so that the current offer is so varied as to allow those who know how to rent carefully to save a few euros. With the fundamental help of Joseph Benincasa, general manager of Aniasa, here is a sort of handbook containing the most recurring questions on short-term rental to try to eliminate any sort of doubt or “superstition” about this increasingly popular practice. Highlights therefore: full of petrol, replacement car, authorized drivers, trespassing, return, vehicle inspection, accidents, booking cancellation, age limits, VAT numbers. Aniasa is the association established in 1965 that represents in the system Confindustria companies that carry out activities of vehicle rental, car sharing and related services mobility. The associated companies carry out short-term leasing, long-term leasing, company fleet management, leasing of industrial vehicles, car sharing, digital automotive, roadside assistance, services relating to mobility, garages and parking lots.