Japan is accelerating its efforts to improve conditions for those displaced to evacuation centers after the earthquake of magnitude 7.6 on January 1 in the country, which already leaves 213 dead, 37 missing and 567 seriously injured, according to the latest official figures.

Among the 213 deaths are 8 people who did not die directly from the earthquake, but from causes related to the deterioration of their health conditions, due in some cases to the stress of being evacuated, among other factors.

The total number of displaced people amounts to 25,000 people, who are in evacuation centers.n where conditions have worsened and, consequently, caused respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases, including norovirus infections, to 70 displaced people.

Damage in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.

To prevent the deterioration of the health of victims and prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the centers, Japanese authorities are rushing to temporarily transfer evacuees to hotels and ryokans (traditional Japanese accommodations) while trying to find more comfortable accommodations.

The evacuees in the town of Wajima, one of the hardest hit along with Suzu (respectively, they have accumulated 83 and 98 deaths), left on Wednesday in buses for a sports center in the Kanazawa prefecture and eight hotels and 'ryokans' have hosted up to the moment to 266 of the evacuees. Yes

The central government, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is expected to equip accommodation for 10,000 evacuees in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama, Fukui and Niigata, according to the digital newspaper Japan Today, citing sources close to the matter. The number of missing people, 37, continues to fluctuate and fell compared to yesterday.

The list of names also includes people who could not be contacted, although there is no indication that they were affected by the earthquake.

Badly damaged buildings along a street in the town of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan.

Photo: Yusuke FUKUHARA / AFP

The Ishikawa Prefectural Government argues that many people still cannot report whether they are safedue to communications failures and blocked roads.

Both local authorities and the Japanese meteorological agency call for “caution and awareness” in affected areas given the instability of the terrain due to the rains, which have not stopped since Tuesday and make the ground slippery by melting the snow.

Rescue and search operations continue, although hampered by infrastructure damage and the storm, and inspections of buildings at risk of collapse are being accelerated to avoid secondary damage. Some 3,100 people remain trapped in towns that have been isolated by cuts to roads and other transportation routes.while some 15,000 homes suffer power outages and another 59,000 do not have running water since last day 1.

The situation was described by the Japanese Executive as an “extremely serious disaster” and subsidies to affected towns will be expanded to try to achieve objectives such as the rapid reconstruction of damaged roads and farmland. The police forces of the Noto peninsula have reinforced devices and patrols after 17 crimes have been detected related to thefts and break-ins in houses damaged by the earthquake and evacuation shelters.

