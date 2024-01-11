With all the sensors on a new car these days, parallel parking is a piece of cake for almost everyone. Except maybe if you drive a Citroën Ami. In fact, the more expensive cars cycle into the compartment completely independently. This new invention from Hyundai is no longer really necessary, we think, but it is cool.

If Hyundai supplied cars to James Bond, Mobis would be the Q division. The department is involved in new innovations, including this 'e-Corner System'. We call it an invention, but in practice they allow the rear wheels to steer as far as the front wheels. For example, you can stand next to a parking space, turn the wheels and drive into the space in one go.

If you want to make a sideways movement, it is useful if the rear wheels are also driven. That is why Hyundai Mobis places an electric motor in each wheel of this car. Handy, because there is no need for a drive shaft to the wheel and there is no CV joint that has to be taken to the chiropractor because he has twisted everything. All wheels can adopt a different angle independently of each other.

The car can go in any direction

Hyundai says that the e-Corner system allows the car to drive sideways, but also diagonally and make a pirouette on the spot. In the video at the bottom of the page, the car brand dances to explain the applications of the steering wheels on all corners. It is not known whether people with less flexible hips also fall into the target group.

As far as we know, there are also no concrete plans yet to have the rear wheels steer to this extent on future models. In fact, in the video Hyundai emphasizes that the technology has 'zero relevance with regard to the existing Ioniq 5 and future plans'. By the way, a Hummer EV can already drive diagonally, if you really want to do that.