About 5.5 tons of water contaminated with radioactive material have leaked from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on the east coast of Japan. This was announced by Fukushima Central Television, citing the Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) and explaining that the leak occurred around 8.53 this morning, local time. That's when workers, during an inspection, identified a leak from a device used to purify nuclear-contaminated water.

Most of the leaked water appears to have entered the ground and a check in a nearby canal found no significant change in radiation levels. Tepco explained that the water leaked into an area where access is prohibited.