His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” today (Wednesday), at the headquarters of the Zayed II Military College in the city of Al Ain, received a number of military leaders in the country, brotherly and friendly countries, and military attachés to the country. Attending the graduation ceremony of the 48th batch of officer candidates at Zayed II Military College.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of preparing military cadres capable of dealing efficiently with the surrounding variables, and what this requires of working to increase knowledge and scientific exchange, sharing expertise and successful experiences, and benefiting from creative ideas in preparing generations of qualified military personnel equipped with the tools that enable them. To carry out their duties fully, each in his or her position.

He congratulated the attendees, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the occasion of the graduation of a new batch of students from Zayed II Military College, praising the educational and military level of the college, which is now classified among the most prominent military colleges and institutes in the world.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.